Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halliburton stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 26,227,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $246,938.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

