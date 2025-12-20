Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 27.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 753,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 13.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.