Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$49.92 and last traded at C$49.87, with a volume of 4484325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.40.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of C$26.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, insider Rahim Hirji sold 25,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.25, for a total value of C$1,208,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,510,948.75. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

