GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $658.69 and last traded at $638.26. 4,417,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,432,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.19.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $736.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $690.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.18 and a 200-day moving average of $588.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,349,000 after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the period.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

