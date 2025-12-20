Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.08 and last traded at $147.6910. 6,868,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,829,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.
Key Headlines Impacting Chevron
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron sealed a five?year LNG supply deal to deliver 2 billion cubic meters to Hungary, adding near?term contracted export volumes and European revenue diversification away from Russian gas. This supports steady cash flow and strengthens Chevron’s European foothold. Chevron to Export 2 Billion Cubic Meters of LNG to Hungary
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and retail outlets argue Chevron can generate strong free cash flow if energy prices remain elevated through 2030, supporting capital spending, dividends and buybacks even in moderately lower-price scenarios — a bullish operating-profile narrative for long-term income investors. Why Chevron Could Thrive If Energy Prices Stay Elevated Through 2030
- Positive Sentiment: Television commentator Jim Cramer publicly recommended sticking with Chevron and expressed confidence in CEO Mike Wirth’s ability to deliver results — a high?profile endorsement that can buoy retail sentiment. Jim Cramer on Chevron: “I Would Stick With It”
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Chevron as one of Berkshire Hathaway’s “dividend aristocrats” underscores its track record of shareholder returns and may attract income?focused or dividend?growth investors. Inside Berkshire’s Dividend Aristocrats: Bank of America, Chevron, and Coca?Cola
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports Chevron is named among participants in a high?stakes nuclear/fusion play alongside big tech and finance firms — signalling investments in low?carbon technologies and potential long?term strategic optionality. Trump Media Fusion Deal: Donald Trump Joins Google, Chevron, Goldman Sachs In High?Stakes Nuclear Energy Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes examines whether Chevron’s attractive cash?return profile is being masked by its Venezuela exposure — a balanced read that highlights strong returns but flags political and sanction risks investors should price in. Is Venezuela Risk Masking Chevron’s Strong Cash?Return Profile?
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting shows Chevron continues operations in Venezuela despite rising U.S.–Venezuela tensions, which raises sanction, legal and operational risks that could disrupt production or exports. That geopolitical exposure is a potential downside catalyst. Chevron keeps working in Venezuela amid tensions with U.S.
- Negative Sentiment: Some sanctioned oil vessels are diverting from Venezuela after threats of a blockade, indicating potential logistical and export disruptions tied to the geopolitical situation that could indirectly affect Chevron’s Venezuela operations. Some sanctioned oil vessels divert from Venezuela as Trump threatens blockade
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.
Chevron Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
