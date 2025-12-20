Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.08 and last traded at $147.6910. 6,868,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,829,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.52.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

