Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.43 and last traded at $158.24. Approximately 17,370,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,201,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.
Key Stores Impacting Strategy
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor / insider buying — Michael Saylor has stepped up with a large defensive buy to counter index-driven selling pressure, which supports the stock by signaling management commitment and providing buy-side demand. Michael Saylor’s Takes a $2.8 Billion Stand as He Defends Strategy Stock (MSTR) from Index Erasure
- Positive Sentiment: Sector re?rating / rotation into crypto-adjacent equities — Commentators note that even as bitcoin and XRP struggle, regulated crypto-adjacent stocks (Coinbase, Robinhood, Strategy) are finding buyers as investors shift from direct crypto to equities with leverage to future BTC upside. That theme is supporting MSTR today. Bitcoin and XRP Struggle Again. Why Coinbase, Robinhood, and Strategy Stocks Are Rising.
- Positive Sentiment: Media summary of the rally — Coverage rounding up the reasons the stock is up points to the same combo: Saylor/insider activity, analyst headlines and crypto?equity flows — reinforcing momentum for traders. Strategy (MSTR) stock is up, what you need to know
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi bitcoin forecast (indirect) — Citi’s elevated 12?month bitcoin forecast ($143k) was widely reported; if realized it would be strongly positive for MSTR long-term, but the call is speculative and not an immediate company catalyst. Citi sets 12-month bitcoin forecast at $143,000 on rising adoption, regulatory easing
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity — Multiple analyst notes and “fresh action” headlines are circulating today; watch for any formal upgrades/downgrades or PT changes that can amplify intraday moves. Strategy Inc (MSTR) Sees Fresh Action From Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Index exclusion risk — Index providers are widening exclusions for bitcoin?holding firms, which could trigger forced selling and heavier volatility for MSTR if reclassifications proceed. That structural risk is a primary headwind investors cite. Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
- Negative Sentiment: Company guidance update — Strategy published a materially weaker FY2025 EPS range (deeply negative versus consensus), which is a major fundamental red flag; that guidance drives longer?term downside risk even if short?term flows lift the stock. (Company update reported in today’s feeds.)
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto weakness & buying-power concerns — Reports that bitcoin has faltered and that Strategy’s capacity to keep buying BTC may be constrained have prompted worries the company can’t lean on further BTC accumulation to prop up returns. Bitcoin Falters As Strategy’s Buying Power Runs Low On Fuel
- Negative Sentiment: Bear commentary — Prominent critics (e.g., Peter Schiff) continue to publish negative forecasts for MSTR/bitcoin, which can amplify selling pressure during market pullbacks. Peter Schiff Expects 50% MSTR Stock Crash and Bitcoin Below $50K
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,976.80.
Strategy Trading Up 4.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.40.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Insider Activity at Strategy
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and have sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Strategy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Strategy
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
