Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.43 and last traded at $158.24. Approximately 17,370,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,201,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.

Key Stores Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9,976.80.

Strategy Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.40.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and have sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Strategy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

