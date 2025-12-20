Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.8260. 40,631,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 39,569,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $678,953.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,014.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 278,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,666 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,301,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 615,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

