Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,079.26 and last traded at $1,056.57. 3,842,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,030,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,041.79.

Key Stores Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.