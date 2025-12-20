Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

