NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $174.14. Approximately 173,932,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 223,229,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.94.

Key Stores Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,163,974 shares of company stock worth $396,087,917 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

