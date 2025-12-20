Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.5150. Approximately 2,389,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,610,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,378,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 597,014 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

