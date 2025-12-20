Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Head to Head Review

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 4.62% 8.38% 3.96% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Proliance International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $650.93 million 0.20 $29.98 million $1.11 3.89 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 7.23, indicating that its stock price is 623% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Automotive Systems and Proliance International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Proliance International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proliance International is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Proliance International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services; and inspection and testing of automotive products, as well as markets automotive parts in North America. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

