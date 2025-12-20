Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 31.6% – Still a Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) traded up 31.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 183,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,176% from the average session volume of 14,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

