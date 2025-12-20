Head to Head Comparison: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and LINKBANCORP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $109.67 million 2.29 $18.26 million $3.19 11.43 LINKBANCORP $113.21 million 2.88 $26.21 million $1.02 8.52

Analyst Recommendations

LINKBANCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawthorn Bancshares and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 2 0 1 2.67

LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 20.09% 14.22% 1.18% LINKBANCORP 20.81% 10.28% 1.03%

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

