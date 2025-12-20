Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) versus ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Head-To-Head Survey

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Konami”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.89 $107.30 million $0.12 85.58 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 8 4 0 2.14 Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Konami.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Konami on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Konami

(Get Free Report)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.