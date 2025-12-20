FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Critical Survey

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.98 $75.63 million $3.16 12.36 First Business Financial Services $262.38 million 1.80 $44.24 million $6.08 9.35

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Business Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Business Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17% First Business Financial Services 18.55% 14.89% 1.24%

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

