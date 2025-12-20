Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 189,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 147,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -14.92.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.