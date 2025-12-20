WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 544606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYFI. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $8,382,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

