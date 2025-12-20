Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.34 and last traded at $110.3360. Approximately 87,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 68,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Northeast Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $879.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the period.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state?chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

