K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 216621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016. K2 Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

