Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.3450. Approximately 2,088,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,849,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Geron Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 43.61%.The company had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Analysts predict that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 392,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in Geron by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Geron by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Geron by 73.6% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

