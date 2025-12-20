Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 18.77, with a volume of 667841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Up 6.0%

The stock has a market cap of £25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebble Beach Systems Group

In other Pebble Beach Systems Group news, insider Tom Crawford purchased 248,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £42,254.18. Insiders own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

