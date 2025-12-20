Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $43.7550. Steel Partners shares last traded at $43.6969, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.53% of Steel Partners worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) is a diversified holding company founded in 1990 by Robert P. Steel. Through a collection of operating subsidiaries, the firm invests in and manages businesses across a range of industries, including steel and metal manufacturing, precision machining, performance materials, and equipment distribution. In addition to its core industrial operations, Steel Partners maintains interests in real estate, transportation services, dental support, and digital imaging solutions, reflecting a strategy of building value through diversified assets.

Headquartered in New York, Steel Partners conducts operations through regional offices, manufacturing plants and distribution centers located throughout the United States, Canada and selected European markets.

