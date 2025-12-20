BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE: MQT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations, including bonds, notes and other debt instruments issued by state and local governments across the United States. Its investment approach emphasizes high-credit-quality, tax-exempt securities aimed at preserving capital while delivering tax-advantaged income.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc, MQT leverages the firm’s experienced municipal bond team to conduct credit research, portfolio construction and risk management.

