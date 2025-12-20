Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 24th

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5968 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 2.9% increase from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

MGC traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.86. The company had a trading volume of 85,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $254.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

