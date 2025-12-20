BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.3%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,807. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 150.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 304,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 54,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust focuses its investments primarily on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the energy and natural resources sectors, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and related services.

The trust’s portfolio typically comprises common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other equity-linked instruments issued by firms operating in upstream and downstream energy markets, metals and mining, chemicals and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.