BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt obligations. The trust’s objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, with a secondary emphasis on preserving capital. It achieves this by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds, variable rate demand notes and other municipal-related securities issued by U.S. state and local governments and their agencies.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, part of BlackRock, Inc, BYM leverages the firm’s extensive municipal bond research and credit analysis capabilities.

