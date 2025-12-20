BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 304,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,343. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

