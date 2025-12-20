Critical Analysis: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) vs. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.54 $5.34 billion $17.91 26.45 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lockheed Martin and New Horizon Aircraft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lockheed Martin and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 1 18 4 2 2.28 New Horizon Aircraft 1 0 1 1 2.67

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus price target of $506.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.82%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.73% 111.84% 11.85% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -230.87% 4.72%

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats New Horizon Aircraft on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

