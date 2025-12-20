BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 229,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 87.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 113.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured or prerefunded issues. By focusing on quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with a degree of credit preservation within the tax-free municipal bond market.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises securities issued by state and local governments across the United States, enabling exposure to a broad range of tax-exempt muni credits.

