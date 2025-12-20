Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.94, but opened at $55.50. Recruit shares last traded at $58.6425, with a volume of 695 shares.
Recruit Stock Down 1.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of human resources, staffing and information services that connects employers and jobseekers through a mix of technology platforms, staffing operations and media services. The company operates a broad suite of recruitment-related offerings, spanning online job search, placement services, temporary staffing and employer advertising, aiming to streamline hiring and workforce management for organizations of varying sizes and industries.
Its product and service set includes global career platforms and job boards, staffing and talent-sourcing operations, and HR-related software and data services that support talent acquisition and employer branding.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.