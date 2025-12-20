BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,676. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

