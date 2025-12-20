Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 147,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

