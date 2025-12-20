STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 976,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,180,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 797,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,217,959.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 15,019,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,443,019.26. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 13,519,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,227 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,084,000 after purchasing an additional 421,840 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 2,500,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.