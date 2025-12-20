World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,808,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 728,201 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WKC

World Kinect Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 119.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,340 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 128.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.