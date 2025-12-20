Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on January 15th

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4%

CINF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

