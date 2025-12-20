BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,133. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.