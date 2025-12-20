Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $247.27. 1,318,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,469,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.