Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on November 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,235,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,843. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.73 and a 52-week high of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $3.98. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,525 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $249,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $77,745.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,571.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $263.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete Research raised ServiceNow to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Key Stores Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

