Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.16.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 433,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Paper by 41.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Paper by 57.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 131,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 727,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 176,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarter estimates (small increases to Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q2/Q3 2027 EPS projections), signaling modestly improved short-term expectations from that shop; Zacks still rates IP a “Hold”.
- Positive Sentiment: IP paid its quarterly dividend ($0.4625, annualized $1.85), supporting yield-focused investors (yield ~4.8%) and providing income support to the share price.
- Neutral Sentiment: International Paper set its earnings release date for Jan. 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst for fresh company guidance and results. International Paper sets January 29 date for 2025 results, outlines 2026 earnings schedule
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (about 82%) with several funds adjusting stakes, which can amplify moves but also provides a stable ownership base.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — some trims to targets from big banks but a recent upgrade at Zacks from “strong sell” to “hold”; consensus remains a moderate buy with an average target near $50, so analyst views are varied.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS materially (Q4 from $0.76 to $0.55; FY2026 from $2.55 to $2.36) and trimmed FY2027 slightly — these downgrades weigh on medium-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: An IP SVP, Clay Ellis, sold 18,819 shares (SEC Form 4 disclosure), which can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4 — Clay Ellis sale
- Negative Sentiment: Negative media pieces (e.g., “3 Reasons to Avoid IP”) highlight valuation/operational concerns and may pressure sentiment and flows. 3 Reasons to Avoid IP and 1 Stock to Buy Instead
International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.
Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.
