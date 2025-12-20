Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of IP opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 433,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Paper by 41.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Paper by 57.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 131,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 727,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 176,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarter estimates (small increases to Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q2/Q3 2027 EPS projections), signaling modestly improved short-term expectations from that shop; Zacks still rates IP a “Hold”.

Zacks raised several near-term quarter estimates (small increases to Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q2/Q3 2027 EPS projections), signaling modestly improved short-term expectations from that shop; Zacks still rates IP a “Hold”. Positive Sentiment: IP paid its quarterly dividend ($0.4625, annualized $1.85), supporting yield-focused investors (yield ~4.8%) and providing income support to the share price.

IP paid its quarterly dividend ($0.4625, annualized $1.85), supporting yield-focused investors (yield ~4.8%) and providing income support to the share price. Neutral Sentiment: International Paper set its earnings release date for Jan. 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst for fresh company guidance and results. International Paper sets January 29 date for 2025 results, outlines 2026 earnings schedule

International Paper set its earnings release date for Jan. 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst for fresh company guidance and results. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (about 82%) with several funds adjusting stakes, which can amplify moves but also provides a stable ownership base.

Institutional ownership remains high (about 82%) with several funds adjusting stakes, which can amplify moves but also provides a stable ownership base. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — some trims to targets from big banks but a recent upgrade at Zacks from “strong sell” to “hold”; consensus remains a moderate buy with an average target near $50, so analyst views are varied.

Analyst coverage is mixed — some trims to targets from big banks but a recent upgrade at Zacks from “strong sell” to “hold”; consensus remains a moderate buy with an average target near $50, so analyst views are varied. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS materially (Q4 from $0.76 to $0.55; FY2026 from $2.55 to $2.36) and trimmed FY2027 slightly — these downgrades weigh on medium-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for the stock.

Zacks cut Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS materially (Q4 from $0.76 to $0.55; FY2026 from $2.55 to $2.36) and trimmed FY2027 slightly — these downgrades weigh on medium-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for the stock. Negative Sentiment: An IP SVP, Clay Ellis, sold 18,819 shares (SEC Form 4 disclosure), which can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4 — Clay Ellis sale

An IP SVP, Clay Ellis, sold 18,819 shares (SEC Form 4 disclosure), which can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Negative media pieces (e.g., “3 Reasons to Avoid IP”) highlight valuation/operational concerns and may pressure sentiment and flows. 3 Reasons to Avoid IP and 1 Stock to Buy Instead

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

