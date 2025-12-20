Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Realty Income stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

O stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,306,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

