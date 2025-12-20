Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

BA traded up $5.91 on Friday, reaching $214.18. 14,775,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,718,182. The company has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BA to $245 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in Boeing’s 2026 outlook and supporting upside to the stock. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on BA to $245 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in Boeing’s 2026 outlook and supporting upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boeing requested an FAA emissions waiver to sell 35 additional 777F freighters, citing strong demand and delays to next?generation certification — this permits additional near?term freighter sales and revenue that would otherwise be constrained. Article Title

Boeing requested an FAA emissions waiver to sell 35 additional 777F freighters, citing strong demand and delays to next?generation certification — this permits additional near?term freighter sales and revenue that would otherwise be constrained. Positive Sentiment: Boeing tapped defense firm Anduril to supply rocket motors for an Army interceptor program, broadening Boeing’s supplier base and strengthening its position on defense programs that can provide stable, higher?margin backlog. Article Title

Boeing tapped defense firm Anduril to supply rocket motors for an Army interceptor program, broadening Boeing’s supplier base and strengthening its position on defense programs that can provide stable, higher?margin backlog. Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced a new collaborative project with NASA (co?project coverage), reinforcing R&D and program visibility that can support long?term product development and investor sentiment. Article Title

Boeing announced a new collaborative project with NASA (co?project coverage), reinforcing R&D and program visibility that can support long?term product development and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow analysis shows elevated big?ticket activity around BA, indicating institutional positioning and higher volatility expectations but not a clear directional signal. Article Title

Options flow analysis shows elevated big?ticket activity around BA, indicating institutional positioning and higher volatility expectations but not a clear directional signal. Neutral Sentiment: Market write?ups explaining why BA is trading up today compile the above catalysts; they help investors contextualize moves but do not add new fundamental information. Article Title

Market write?ups explaining why BA is trading up today compile the above catalysts; they help investors contextualize moves but do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Contract talks covering about 1,600 former Spirit AeroSystems engineers have been paused until Jan. 5 — a delay that introduces short?term labor uncertainty around integration and costs tied to the Spirit acquisition. Article Title

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.17.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

