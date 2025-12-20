Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Qnity Electronics stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.93. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

Qnity Electronics ( NYSE:Q Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Qnity Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qnity Electronics news, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $480,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,936.77. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan bought 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.30 per share, with a total value of $250,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,452. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $827,659 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

