Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6564 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 13.9% increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $212.90. The company had a trading volume of 442,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,557. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $217.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.