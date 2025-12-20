Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $1.51 (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.5077 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 132.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.36. 266,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,799. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $117.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

