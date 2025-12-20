Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4788 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 10.4% increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

