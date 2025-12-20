Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4788 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 10.4% increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
