BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.3%

MYI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 244,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,848. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

