Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8171 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 16.3% increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $143.07.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

