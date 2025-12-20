BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

