BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,191. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

